Today in Pictures, June 2, 2023
Protest in Millau, France; billboard collapses in Cairo, Egypt; and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
46 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/i3UZ
Protesters clashing with French police during a demonstration against a pension reform on the sidelines of the 25th Conference of the Small Towns in Millau, southern France, on June 1, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A billboard, which collapsed during a sandstorm, being removed from an overpass bridge in central Cairo, Egypt, on June 1, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
United States President Joe Biden being helped up after falling during a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Cadets throwing their caps into the air upon graduating as the Thunderbirds fly over Falcon Stadium on June 1, 2023, on the grounds of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
PHOTO: AFP
Rubbish swirling around in the wind amid a sandstorm in Gaza City on June 1, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Buddhist monks performing the "three steps, one bow" ritual at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bright Hill Road on June 1, 2023, ahead of Vesak Day on June 2.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A monk blessing a hamster at the Thekchen Choling temple in Beatty Lane on June 1, 2023. The Tibetan Buddhist temple held an animal blessing event on the eve of Vesak Day.
ST PHOTO: RYAN CHIONG
Dev Shah, 14, holding the trophy after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in National Harbor, Maryland, on June 1, 2023. He is accompanied by his father Deval Shah, his mother Nilam Shah, his brother Neil Shah and his grandmother Vinaben Shah.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A giant inflated "Ghost Octopus" placed by Greenpeace activists in front of the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 1, 2023. The environment protest was against deep sea mining.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sevilla football players taking part in a parade to celebrate their victory in the Uefa Europa League final in Seville, Spain, on June 1, 2023. Sevilla won 4-1 on penalties.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
