Today in Pictures, June 16, 2023

Formula One fan at the Canadian Grand Prix, football players styled as gorillas on a foosball game and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
51 min ago
Formula One fan Kim Reimer posing for a photo with his homemade Ferrari hat ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, on June 15, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Football players stylised as gorillas on a foosball game, made by French sculptor and visual neo-pop artist Richard Orlinski, are seen in his gallery in Paris, on June 14, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
South Korea's Apache AH-64 helicopter firing flares during a South Korea-US joint military drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, on June 15, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A surfer riding a wave on a bodyboard during the Itacoatiara Pro competition at Itacoatiara Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 15, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Confetti flying as Denver Nuggets fans celebrate during the championship parade after the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals, on June 13, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ohio-class US nuclear-powered submarine USS Michigan anchoring at a port in Busan, South Korea, on June 16, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top