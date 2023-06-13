The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 13, 2023
Ballon seller carrying inflatable trophies at the Manchester City’s victory parade, Hali storm in Colorado and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
https://str.sg/i3uM
A ballon seller carrying inflatable trophies as he arrives on site of the Manchester City's victory parade for European Cup, the FA Cup and the Premier League, in the streets of Manchester, northern England on June 12, 2023. Manchester City tasted Champions League glory at last on Saturday as a second-half Rodri strike gave the favourites a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in a tense final, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to complete a remarkable treble. Having already claimed a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, and added the FA Cup, City are the first English club to win such a treble since Manchester United in 1999.
PHOTO: AFP
US former President Donald Trump giving a thumbs up from his car as he arrives to Trump National Doral Miami golf course the day before his scheduled federal court appearance in Doral, Florida, USA on June 12, 2023. Trump is facing multiple federal charges stemming from an US Justice Department investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith related to the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified national security documents and is scheduled to turn himself into authorities on Tuesday in Miami.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Firefighters taking part in the bodybuilding event during a firefighting skills contest at the National Fire Service Academy in Gongju, South Korea on June 13, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Banpo Bridge Rainbow Fountain over the Han River in Seoul is lit up in purple on the night of June 12, 2023, as part of a two-week festival to celebrate the tenth anniversary of global K-pop sensation BTS' debut, which falls on June 13.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
View of a flooded street during a hail storm in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. on June 12, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a social media video.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Entrepreneur George Goh waving to the media and supporters to turned up at the Elections Department (ELD) to witness him collecting the papers to apply for Singapore's presidency on June 13, 2023. He is accompanied by his wife, Lysa Sumali and children, Jovina, Joanna, Ingrid and Jonathan as well his supporters, dressed in red.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A Palestinian girl sitting on the remains of a destroyed house, next to a graffiti of a missile drawn by Hussein Abu Sadeq, on houses destroyed by Israel in recent Israeli-Gaza fighting, in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip on June 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic posing with the trophy after winning the men's singles French Open title.
PHOTO: REUTERS
One of two large inflatable yellow ducks named “Double Ducks” by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman was reinflated (L) at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on June 12, 2023, after it was deflated on June 10 to protect it from the summer heat, one day after the official launch of the art installation.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
