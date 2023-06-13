Today in Pictures, June 13, 2023

A ballon seller carrying inflatable trophies as he arrives on site of the Manchester City's victory parade for European Cup, the FA Cup and the Premier League, in the streets of Manchester, northern England on June 12, 2023. Manchester City tasted Champions League glory at last on Saturday as a second-half Rodri strike gave the favourites a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in a tense final, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to complete a remarkable treble. Having already claimed a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, and added the FA Cup, City are the first English club to win such a treble since Manchester United in 1999.

PHOTO: AFP