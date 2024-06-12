The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 12, 2024
Fire at Bangkok’s famous Chatuchak market, incarcerated gang members in El Salvador, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Jun 12, 2024, 01:56 PM
Published
Jun 12, 2024, 01:31 PM
A man takes pictures of the remains of snakes and exotic animals killed during a fire in a pets and exotic animals shop at Chatuchak market in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 11, 2024. Thousands of pets and animals such as puppies, cats, exotic birds, fish, including many types of snakes and other exotic animals are feared to have died in the fire.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This picture released on June 11, 2024, by El Salvador's Presidency press office shows alleged gang members after being transferred by the police to the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in the city of Tecoluca, El Salvador.
PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows people cooling off at a water park in Nanjing, in eastern China's Jiangsu province.
PHOTO: AFP
Australias Ahmed Kelly competes in the mens 50m multi-class freestyle heat during the Australian Swimming Trials at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre on June 11, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
US President Joe Biden attends a Juneteenth Concert in the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on June 10, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in action before winning a women's 100m semi final during the European Athletics Championships at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy on June 9, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
In a photo released on June 11, 2024, an employee checks his mobile phone as he walks past displays of robot heads, at the office of humanoid robots developer Ex-Robots in Dalian, Liaoning province, China.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Thailand's Kritsada Kaman (L) and Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi challenge for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers football match between Thailand and Singapore at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on June 11, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
