Today in Pictures, June 10, 2024
Action from the French Gymnastics Championships, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his win in Paris, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Jun 10, 2024, 01:07 PM
Published
Jun 10, 2024, 01:07 PM
France's Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos competes during the women's 2024 French Gymnastics Championships, in Lyon, France on June 7, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the men's singles final against Germany's Alexander Zverev during the French Open in Paris, France on June 9, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A couple kisses as people enjoy the weather at the Seven Sisters Cliffs, at Birling Gap in East Sussex county, Britain, on June 9, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
France's Auriana Lazraq-Khlass reacts during her javelin throw in the women's heptathlon competition at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy on June 8, 2024 .
PHOTO: REUTERS
Italy's Lorenzo Simonelli stares down the track at the start of the men's European Athletics Championships 110m hurdles race at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy on June 8, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Wrestlers engage in a "Lucha Libre" performance to raise awareness for climate change in the Iztapalapa neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 8, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Muslim woman feeds pigeons at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 9, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Municipal workers spread quicklime over dead fish to reduce the stench, at the dry bed of the Bustillos Lagoon as high temperatures have caused an intense drought, in Anahuac, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on June 7, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
