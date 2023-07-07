Today in Pictures, July 7, 2023

Premier of the Cinema Paradisio, an open-air cinema festival in Paris, colourful start to the San Fermin bull Festival in northern Spain, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago
Guests attend a screening of the film "Goodfellas" on the opening day of the openair cinema festival (Cinema Paradisio - festival de cinema en plein air) at The Louvre Museum in Paris on July 6. PHOTO : AFP
The "Pamplonesa" municipal music band performs during the "Chupinazo" (start rocket) opening ceremony to mark the kick-off of the San Fermin bull Festival outside the Town Hall of Pamplona in northern Spain on July 6, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
People fish at sunset on Havana's Malecon waterfront on July 6, 2023. The planet recorded its hottest day this week. This record had already been broken last Monday. PHOTO : AFP
Hot-air balloons take part in the European Hot Air Balloon Festival 2023 held in Igualada, Spain, on July 6, 2023. This festival is the largest one in Spain and one of the biggest hot-air balloons gatherings in Europe. PHOTO : AFP
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows tourists watching traditional street performances in Bijie, in China's southwestern Guizhou province. PHOTO : AFP
An Afghan sheepherder walks his sheep through street in Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province on July 6, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", perform a fly-past over The Royal Mile in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023, following a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. PHOTO : AFP
Scantily clad spectators run alongside riders in the ascent of the Col du Tourmalet during the 6th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 145 km between Tarbes and Cauterets-Cambasque, in the Pyrenees mountains in southwestern France, on July 6, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
A man jumping through a flooded street during high tides near the sea front in Mumbai, India on July 6, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Activists with animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) dressed up as dinosaurs carry signs urging people to become vegan during a protest in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 6, 2023. (Photo by Arif Kartono / AFP) PHOTO : AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top