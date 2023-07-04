The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, July 4, 2023
Super moon in Singapore, International Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iU9T
The super moon on July 3, 2023 as seen from Victoria Street at around 8.04pm. The super moon is the first of four that will appear throughout this year. A super moon is a full moon that orbits closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.The buck moon was about 362,000km from the Earth at its nearest point.This super moon derives its unique name from the natural cycle of male deer, known as bucks, that begin growing new antlers during this time of the year across the world.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Top-ranked competitive eaters Joey Chestnut (L) and Miki Sudo (R) posing with plates of hot dogs during a weigh-in ceremony for Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York on July 03, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Farmers planting rice on a paddy field at night-time in Hanoi. For countless farmers in north and central Vietnam, planting in the dark has become a saviour during increasingly hot summers as South and Southeast Asia nations battle record-high temperatures this year.
PHOTO: AFP
Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (C) cycling with the pack of riders during the 3rd stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 193,5 km between Amorebieta-Etxano in Northern Spain and Bayonne in southwestern France on July 3, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian youth burning tyres during a protest by the border fence with Israel east of Gaza City on on July 3, 2023. Israel has stepped up operations in the northern West Bank, home to Jenin city and its adjacent refugee camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups where there has been a spate of attacks on Israelis as well as attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian communities.
PHOTO: AFP
Model Alek Wek presenting a creation by designer Thom Browne as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show at the Opera Garnier in Paris, France on July 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Mounted Israeli security forces were deployed before anti-government protesters during a demonstration at Ben Gurion Airport near Lod on July 3, 2023. Hundreds of protesters gathered on July 3 at the airport for the latest demonstration against the government and its planned legal reform. Blowing horns, banging drums and holding placards reading "Democracy will win," the crowd blocked the access of vehicles to the airport's main international arrival and departure terminal.
PHOTO: AFP
Children dress as fish and fisherman march during the Fishtown Horrible's Parade, ahead of Independence Day, in Gloucester, Massachusetts on July 3, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) speaking with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) in front of the Opera House and city skyline, at Admiralty House in Sydney on July 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
