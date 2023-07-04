Today in Pictures, July 4, 2023

The super moon on July 3, 2023 as seen from Victoria Street at around 8.04pm. The super moon is the first of four that will appear throughout this year. A super moon is a full moon that orbits closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.The buck moon was about 362,000km from the Earth at its nearest point.This super moon derives its unique name from the natural cycle of male deer, known as bucks, that begin growing new antlers during this time of the year across the world.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY