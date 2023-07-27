Today in Pictures, July 27, 2023

Singapore and Malaysia take part in first mock chemical spill exercise since pandemic, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in North Korea and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
25 sec ago
Published
27 sec ago
SCDF personnel and their Malaysian counterparts (neon) taking part in an emergency response exercise on tackling a chemical spill incident at the Tuas Second Link, on July 26, 2023. As part of the bilateral cooperation programme under the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee on the Environment (MSJCE), the exercise tested the effectiveness of the chemical spill emergency response plan jointly developed by NEA and DOE to coordinate both countries’ emergency responses to transportation accidents involving hazardous chemicals on the Tuas Second Link. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A young man running next to a burning farm, as a wildfire burns in Sesklo, in central Greece on July 26, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saluting during a visit to an exhibition of armed equipment on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice. PHOTO: REUTERS
A handout photograph taken and released on July 26, 2023 by the Western Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, shows volunteers helping pilot whales, with more than 50 whales dying after stranding themselves on Cheynes Beach in Western Australia. Authorities said they were "optimistic" that the other 45 whales in the pod could survive. PHOTO: AFP
Fishing boats are moored at a port in the Gaoqi locality of Xiamen city at Fujian province in preparation for the approaching Typhoon Doksuri on July 26, 2023. China on July 26, 2023, issued its highest alert for Typhoon Doksuri, stopping trains and calling fishing boats to shore as the storm approaches. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial picture shows a parking area flooded in Suthiyana, Greater Noida on July 26, 2023, after the Hindon River, a tributary of the Yamuna River, overflew due to an increase in water discharge following monsoon rains. PHOTO: AFP
Ethnic Uyghur demonstrators taking part in a protest against the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the Turkish capital, near the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Children walking along a sea wall at Navotas in Metro Manila on July 26, 2023, as Super Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon island. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top