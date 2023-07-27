Today in Pictures, July 27, 2023

SCDF personnel and their Malaysian counterparts (neon) taking part in an emergency response exercise on tackling a chemical spill incident at the Tuas Second Link, on July 26, 2023. As part of the bilateral cooperation programme under the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee on the Environment (MSJCE), the exercise tested the effectiveness of the chemical spill emergency response plan jointly developed by NEA and DOE to coordinate both countries’ emergency responses to transportation accidents involving hazardous chemicals on the Tuas Second Link.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH