The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, July 24, 2023
Barbie cosplayers convene at the San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, 2023 Women’s World Cup football action in Wellington, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iifg
Barbie cosplayers pose outside the convention center during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 21.
PHOTO : AFP
South Africa's goalkeeper Kaylin Swart (C) jumps to save the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group G football match between Sweden and South Africa at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 23.
PHOTO : AFP
Members of the Colombian Army take part in a military parade during celebrations for Independence Day in Bogota on July 20.
PHOTO : AFP
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed bridge under construction between the cities of Patras and Rio, in Patras, on July 23. The collapse of a bridge undergoing works in western Greece on July 23 killed one person and wounded eight others, Greek authorities said.
PHOTO : AFP
People ride a boat under a bridge in the waters of swollen river Ganges following heavy monsoon rains in Prayagraj on July 23.
PHOTO : AFP
Spanish Jorge Prado and Swiss Jeremy Seewer take the start of the motocross MX2 Grand Prix Flanders, race 13/19 at the FIM Motocross World Championship, in Lommel, on July 23.
PHOTO : AFP
Pro-democracy protesters hold up their phones during a demonstration in support of the Move Forward Party in Bangkok on July 23 after Thailand's parliament blocked the party leader Pita Limjaroenrat's prime ministerial nomination.
PHOTO : AFP
Dancers from the Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theater perform a scene from "One Dance" at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City on July 20.
PHOTO : AFP
22,512 people attended the Istana Open House on Sunday, 23 July to mark National Day. This is the last open house under President Halimah Yacob, whose term will end in 2023.
ST PHOTO : SHINTARO TAY
A missile is launched from a United States military HIMARS system during joint military drills at a firing range in northern Australia as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre, the largest combined training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the United States military, in Shoalwater Bay on July 22.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top