Today in Pictures, July 21, 2023

Disaster simulation at a elementary school in Indonesia, A gown made from dried water hyacinth stalks in Philippines, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
School students lifting chairs as they take cover during a disaster simulation at Anyelir 1 elementary school in Depok, Indonesia on July 20, 2023. The National Disaster Management Agency noted that there were 988 natural disasters that hit Indonesia from January to May 2023, 11 of which were earthquakes, and dozens of fires and floods in various cities in Indonesia. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Filipino woman wearing a gown made from dried water hyacinth stalks, poses during the Water Lily Festival in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines on July 21, 2023. The Water Lily festival aims to promote the water hyacinth-based livelihood enterprises for residents in flood prone communities of Las Pinas city and adjacent cities. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Palestinian student celebrating in a car as others spray foam around her after the Palestinian Education Ministry announced the results for high school diploma examinations, in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on July 20, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Junjie Lian of China competing at the Men's 10m Platform preliminary round of the Diving events during the World Aquatics Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan on 21 July 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man riding his bicycle under a shading device to fight excessive heat on a downtown shopping street in Rennes, western France, on July 20, 2023, as Europe is hit by a major heatwave. AFP
A picture taken with a drone shows a painting made of flowers, titled 'Summer Flower Bed,' by the artist Elita Patmalniece at Kronvalda park in Riga, Latvia on 19 July 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man rides a horse past a dried out forest in Omsk region, Russia on July 19, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

