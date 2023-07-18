Today in Pictures, July 18, 2023

Endangered hawksbill turtle hatchlings emerging from their nest in East Coast beach, Typhoon Talim in Fuzhou, China, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
About 120 critically endangered hawksbill turtle hatchlings emerging from their nest in East Coast beach and made their way to the sea under the watchful eyes of National Parks Board conservation officers on July 17, 2023. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A view shows flooding following heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Talim, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China on July 17, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a handout video. PHOTO: REUTERS
Transport Minister S. Iswaran was seen entering the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau’s (CPIB) headquarters on July 18, 2023. ST PHOTO: Ong Wee Jin
Lionel Messi looking on during Inter Miami CF Hosts "The Unveil" at DRV PNK Stadium on July 16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. PHOTO: AFP
The site of a plane crash in Chrcynno north of Warsaw, Poland on July 17, 2023. A cessna plane landing in bad weather hit a hangar, in which a group of people took shelter. Firefighters department reported that 5 people died among the 14 people on the site of the accident, with another 5 more injured. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Spectators carrying umbrellas gather during the annual Behdienkhlam festival which is celebrated annually after the sowing period in Tuber village in India's north-eastern state of Meghalaya on July 17, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters trying to extinguish a wildfire burning in Saronida, near Athens, Greece on July 17, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Munni Devi, 28, cleaning the mud from the entrance of her house as flood water recedes from a residential area that was flooded by the overflowing of the river Yamuna following heavy rains, in New Delhi, India on July 17, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Wildfire on the flank of a mountain in Bitsch near Brig, Switzerland on July 18, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top