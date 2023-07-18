The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, July 18, 2023
Endangered hawksbill turtle hatchlings emerging from their nest in East Coast beach, Typhoon Talim in Fuzhou, China, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Today in Pictures
