Today in Pictures, July 17, 2023

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz emerges victorious on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, deadly floods in South Korea, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London, on July 16. PHOTO : AFP
A bus is brought out of a flooded underground tunnel after flood water submerged 15 vehicles in the central town of Osong, South Korea, 16 July. Seven people are confirmed to have been killed so far in the tunnel. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
French electronic music duo The Blaze performs during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, 15 July 2023. The festival runs from 30 June to 15 July and features over 400 concerts. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Participants pull a giant float through the streets during the "Yamaboko Junk", or first float procession, at the month-long Gion Festival, one of the Japan's most famous festivals, in the city of Kyoto, Japan, on July 17. PHOTO : AFP
France competes in the preliminary of the women's team technical artistic swimming event during the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on July 16. PHOTO : AFP
South Korea's Kim Yeong-taek and South Korea's Yi Jaeg-yeong compete in the preliminary of the men's 10m synchronised diving event during the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on July 17. PHOTO : AFP
People arrive to attend the final day of the four-day Mitama Matsuri, one of the capital's largest summer "Obon" festivals, at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on July 16. PHOTO : AFP
Penitents carry the statue of the "Virgen del Carmen" during the Carmen Day celebrations in Malaga, southern Spain, on July 16. PHOTO : AFP
People participate in the celebration of the Fiesta de la Tirana, in the town of La Tirana, commune of Pozo Almonte, Tarapacá Region, Chile, 16 July. The celebration takes place every 16 July in honor of the Virgen del Carmen. PHOTO : EPA-EFE

