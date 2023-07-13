Today in Pictures, July 13, 2023

3D printed running shoe made of sugar, a sunflower field in Austria and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A Nike running shoe made of sugar was created using a 3D printer at Sugar Lab, a California company that is using its 3D printing technology to deliver 3D printed candy and chocolates in Los Angeles, California, US on July 8. PHOTO: REUTERS
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat waving at the crowd on the day of voting for a new prime minister at the Parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand on July 13. PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers inspecting solar panels at the fishing-solar complementary photovoltaic power generation base in Taizhou, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, on July 12. PHOTO: AFP
People guiding bulls to safety as they wade through the flooded waters of Yamuna River after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi on July 12. PHOTO: AFP
A field of sunflowers in Frauenkirchen, Austria on July 12, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Flamingos gathering in a pond at the Ras al-Khor Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Dubai on July 12. PHOTO: AFP
People walking inside the Grotte de Glace (Ice Cave) of the Mer de Glace (Sea of Ice) in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, in the French Alps on July 11. PHOTO: AFP
People placing sandbags to secure an embankment after a breach of the Sutlej River following heavy monsoon rains, some 60km from Jalandhar, India on July 12. Days of relentless monsoon rains have killed at least 66 people in the country, government officials said on Wednesday, with dozens of foreign tourists stranded in the Himalayas after floods severed road connections. PHOTO: AFP

