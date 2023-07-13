The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, July 13, 2023
3D printed running shoe made of sugar, a sunflower field in Austria and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iwL8
A Nike running shoe made of sugar was created using a 3D printer at Sugar Lab, a California company that is using its 3D printing technology to deliver 3D printed candy and chocolates in Los Angeles, California, US on July 8.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat waving at the crowd on the day of voting for a new prime minister at the Parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand on July 13.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers inspecting solar panels at the fishing-solar complementary photovoltaic power generation base in Taizhou, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, on July 12.
PHOTO: AFP
People guiding bulls to safety as they wade through the flooded waters of Yamuna River after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi on July 12.
PHOTO: AFP
A field of sunflowers in Frauenkirchen, Austria on July 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Flamingos gathering in a pond at the Ras al-Khor Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Dubai on July 12.
PHOTO: AFP
People walking inside the Grotte de Glace (Ice Cave) of the Mer de Glace (Sea of Ice) in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, in the French Alps on July 11.
PHOTO: AFP
People placing sandbags to secure an embankment after a breach of the Sutlej River following heavy monsoon rains, some 60km from Jalandhar, India on July 12. Days of relentless monsoon rains have killed at least 66 people in the country, government officials said on Wednesday, with dozens of foreign tourists stranded in the Himalayas after floods severed road connections.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top