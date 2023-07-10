The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, July 10, 2023
Flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A man on his motorbike wades through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India on July 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Women wearing traditional Ukrainian clothes attend Kupala night celebrations after volunteering to clear debris from destroyed buildings, near Yagidne, Chernihiv region on July 8, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
Visitors walking the stairs of the dune of Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe, Pyla sur Mer, southwestern France, on July 9, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People attending the traditional 'Bull of Fire' parade during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on 08 July 2023. Pamplona's Running of the Bulls, known locally as Sanfermines, is held annually from July 06 to 14 in commemoration of the city's patron saint. Visitors from all over the world attend the fiesta.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People visiting 59 Rivoli Art Gallery as art works of French artist Cesar Seize are exhibit on the building facade in Paris on July 9, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Italy's Arjola Dedaj competing during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final as part of Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships at the Charlety Stadium on July 9, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Dancers performing during the Grand Dance Performance 'Perpetual Motion' as part of the Latvian XXVII Nationwide Song and XVII Dance Festival in Riga, Latvia on July 7, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A member of the racquet stringing department stencils a logo on a newly restrung racquet on the seventh day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London on July 9, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", performing a fly-past prior to the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 9, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A flooded street after heavy rainfalls hitting the town of Rincon del Soto, in La Rioja, northern Spain on 07 July 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
