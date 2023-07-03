Today in Pictures, July 03, 2023

Catia Lattouf de Arida posing with hummingbirds during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico, 28 June. For more than a decade, Catia Lattouf de Arida has dedicated her life to rescuing and caring for injured and orphaned hummingbirds in her small apartment, which she has set up as a hummingbird 'hospital' in Mexico City, to later release them as a way of expressing her respect and love to the life of these little animals.

EPA-EFE