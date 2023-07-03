Today in Pictures, July 03, 2023

People posing for photos at a sunflower field in a park in Beijing, tourists enjoying the Iguazu Falls from an observation platform in Brazil, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
People posing for photos at a sunflower field in a park in Beijing on July 2. AFP
Tourists enjoying the Iguazu Falls from an observation platform at the Iguazu National Park near the southern Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu, in Brazil, July 2. REUTERS
French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walking along a 350-meters narrow cable in both directions from two buildings between the Placa Catalunya (Catalonia Square) and Passeig de Gracia (Gracia Avenue), during a show as part of the Grec Festival held in Barcelona, Spain, July 02. EPA-EFE
People walkingalong an illuminated pedestrian bridge over Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad on July 2. AFP
People touring the Iguazu National Park, in Puerto Iguazu, Argentina on July 02.. EPA-EFE
Participants in historical costumes taking part in the festival parade of the traditional Landshut Wedding (Landshuter Hochzeit) in Landshut, southern Germany, on July 2. AFP
Two men performing martial arts on a beach in a suburb town of Colombo, Sri Lanka July 2. REUTERS
Catia Lattouf de Arida posing with hummingbirds during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico, 28 June. For more than a decade, Catia Lattouf de Arida has dedicated her life to rescuing and caring for injured and orphaned hummingbirds in her small apartment, which she has set up as a hummingbird 'hospital' in Mexico City, to later release them as a way of expressing her respect and love to the life of these little animals. EPA-EFE
Mud-covered farmers playing in a paddy field during "National Paddy Day", which marks the start of the annual rice planting season, in Tokha village on the outskirts of Kathmandu on June 30. AFP
Competitors swimming in Lake Windermere during the Windermere Triathlon at Cockshott Point, Bowness-on-Windermere, Britain July 1. REUTERS

