The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 9, 2023
2023 Dakar Rally action in Saudi Arabia, Christmas tree throwing competition in the village of Watt, Switzerland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wF5p
MD Rally Sport's Christian Lavieille and co-driver Valentin Sarreaud in action during Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally from Riyadh to Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia. PHOTO : REUTERS
A man is silhouetted against the sky as he participates in a Christmas tree throwing competition on a farm in the village of Watt, outside Zurich, Switzerland on 07 December 2023. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Rainbow seen across the Singapore Skyline taken on 6 Jan, 2023 at 5.30pm. Darick Yeo, who took this photo remarked," I thought it was nice to be reminded that the pandemic is hopefully over, and we can look forward to greater things over Singapore in 2023. "
PHOTO : DARICK YEO
Members of the Hijos del Nazareno (L) throw a towel after wiping the replica of the Black Nazarene outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on January 9, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Thousands of starlings fly in a murmuration during sunset at Oroklini Lake near Larnaca, Cyprus. PHOTO : REUTERS
Priests and pilgrims attend the celebration of Genna, the Ethiopian Orthodox Christmas, at Saint Mary's Church in Lalibela, on January 7, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Members of the Shembe Church gather on top of Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain during the annual Nazareth Baptist Church, (Shembe Church) pilgrimage near Durban, South Africa. Once a year, 20,000 followers of the Shembe Church gather to walk 50km to their holly mountain to pray and enjoy the community of fellow Shembe worshipers. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Costumed participants take part in the traditional New Year's dive (Nieuwjaarsduik) into the North Sea in Ostend on January 7, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Kyrgyz riders take part in Kok-Boru regional competition in the village of Orto-Say on the outskirts of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen aim to drop the headless carcass of a goat in their opponents' goal. PHOTO : REUTERS
Gold mine workers and rescue personnel arrive to search for survivors after a gold mine collapsed in Yawan District of Badakhshan province on January 7, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
People wearing face masks skate on frozen lake in Beijing, China on 08 January 2023. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top