Today in Pictures, Jan 9, 2023

2023 Dakar Rally action in Saudi Arabia, Christmas tree throwing competition in the village of Watt, Switzerland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
MD Rally Sport's Christian Lavieille and co-driver Valentin Sarreaud in action during Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally from Riyadh to Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia. PHOTO : REUTERS
A man is silhouetted against the sky as he participates in a Christmas tree throwing competition on a farm in the village of Watt, outside Zurich, Switzerland on 07 December 2023. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Rainbow seen across the Singapore Skyline taken on 6 Jan, 2023 at 5.30pm. Darick Yeo, who took this photo remarked," I thought it was nice to be reminded that the pandemic is hopefully over, and we can look forward to greater things over Singapore in 2023. "
PHOTO : DARICK YEO
Members of the Hijos del Nazareno (L) throw a towel after wiping the replica of the Black Nazarene outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on January 9, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Thousands of starlings fly in a murmuration during sunset at Oroklini Lake near Larnaca, Cyprus. PHOTO : REUTERS
Priests and pilgrims attend the celebration of Genna, the Ethiopian Orthodox Christmas, at Saint Mary's Church in Lalibela, on January 7, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Members of the Shembe Church gather on top of Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain during the annual Nazareth Baptist Church, (Shembe Church) pilgrimage near Durban, South Africa. Once a year, 20,000 followers of the Shembe Church gather to walk 50km to their holly mountain to pray and enjoy the community of fellow Shembe worshipers. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Costumed participants take part in the traditional New Year's dive (Nieuwjaarsduik) into the North Sea in Ostend on January 7, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Kyrgyz riders take part in Kok-Boru regional competition in the village of Orto-Say on the outskirts of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen aim to drop the headless carcass of a goat in their opponents' goal. PHOTO : REUTERS
Gold mine workers and rescue personnel arrive to search for survivors after a gold mine collapsed in Yawan District of Badakhshan province on January 7, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
People wearing face masks skate on frozen lake in Beijing, China on 08 January 2023. PHOTO : EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top