Today in Pictures, Jan 4, 2024
The spectacular Harbin Ice and Snow World opens in China, revellers taking part in the “Chant to the Earth” parade in Colombia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Tourists experience snow activities at the annual Harbin Ice and Snow World, in Harbin, China, Jan 2 2024. Harbin Ice and Snow World is part of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival that runs from late December until March in northern China, it will officially open on Jan 5 and attracts an average of 10 to 20 million visitors every year.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Revellers take part in the "Chant to the Earth" parade during the Carnival of Blacks and Whites in Pasto, Colombia on Jan 3. The Carnival has its origins in a mix of Andean, Amazonian and Pacific cultural expressions, and it celebrates the ethnic diversity in the region and was proclaimed by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage in 2009.
PHOTO : AFP
View of the Harbin Ice and Snow World, in Harbin, China on Jan 2. Harbin Ice and Snow World is part of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival that runs from late December until March in northern China,
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
The light installation 'Symmetria' by Janne Ahola from Finland is projected onto the facade of the Helsinki Cathedral in Senate Square during the Lux Helsinki Light Festival, in Helsinki, Finland on Jan 3. The event runs from 3 to 7 January 2024.
PHOTO EPA-EFE
Commuters make their way along a road during a foggy winter morning in Islamabad on Jan 2.
PHOTO : AFP
People walk in a park on a cold foggy winter morning in Islamabad on Jan 3.
PHOTO : AFP
Cast members perform during a media preview for Circus 1903 at the State Theatre in Melbourne, Australia on Jan 4.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Photograph of the facade of the 'Institut du Monde Arabe' (IMA - Arab World Institute) designed by the French architecture agency 'Architecturestudio' together with French architect Jean Nouvel taken on Jan 3.
PHOTO : AFP
A woman is seen inside a toy shop converted from a trailer along a business street in Beijing on Jan 3.
PHOTO : AFP
Today in Pictures
