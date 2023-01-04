The Straits Times
Today In Pictures, Jan 4, 2023
Giant inflatable dinosaurs being paraded in Santiago, Chile, fans following the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele in Santos, Brazil, other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Members of a theater company perform 'Saurian y los testigos del espacio exterior (Saurian and the Witnesses of the Outer Space)' during Santiago a Mil International Theatre Festival's kick off in Santiago, Chile on January 3, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
General view of fans as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported by the fire department, from his former club Santos' Vila Belmiro stadium on January 3, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Exhibits are showcased during the opening of Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon, as part of the 2023 Sydney Festival, in Sydney, Australia on 04 January 2023. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Members of the 'Ekum Baba' society react as their hunting costume is revealed during the annual hunting festival in Banjul. The two groups 'Ekum Baba' and 'Odilleh' come to the streets of Banjul every year to battle for the title of best animal heads,masques and costumes. PHOTO : AFP
Feet of Gleymar, 9, a migrant boy from Venezuela traveling with his family, are seen covered in a plastic bag before crossing the Rio Bravo river to request asylum in El Paso Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. PHOTO :
REUTERS
Labourers arrive at fruit market amid smoggy and foggy conditions early in the morning in Lahore on January 3, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Acrobats Zoe and Alondra Medel of Mexico perform on the double trapeze during the Ukrainian international children's circus festival Yaskrava Arena Dnipro in the Capital Circus, Budapest, Hungary. This year Budapest's Capital Circus hosts the Yaskrava Arena Dnipra international children's circus festival, which is usually held in Dnipropetrovsk in Ukraine. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Pillars of light, which are optical atmospheric phenomena, beam up from the ground into the sky behind residential buildings in Omsk, Russia. PHOTO : REUTERS
Ultra Orthodox Jews pray over tombs at the Jewish cemetery on the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem, Israel. PHOTO : AFP
This photograph shows uniforms of workers who exhumed 440 people after discovering a mass grave in the city of Izium, eastern Ukraine. Izium was captured by Russian forces, after the takeover by Ukrainian troops, torture chambers were discovered, and in the nearby forest more than 440 graves and a mass grave were found. The remains were all exhumed for identification. PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
