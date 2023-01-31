Today in Pictures, Jan 31, 2023

Paper mosaic depicting Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Winter Rugby tournament in Kabul and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
School students walk next to a paper mosaic depicting Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on the occasion of Martyr's Day, marking his 75th death anniversary at Egmore Museum in Chennai, India. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Searcher and volunteer Andrei Oreshkin walks at the Russian part of a memorial ground in the village of Rossoshka. The burial site for Soviet, German and Romanian soldiers and officers who died during the battle of Stalingrad, outside the Russia's southern city of Volgograd on Jan 24, 2023, ahead the 80th anniversary of the Stalingrad Battle. PHOTO: AFP
Mongolian-born "yokozuna", or grand champion, Terunofuji taking part in a traditional ring-entering ceremony at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. PHOTO: AFP
Players from Habibia High School and Ariana (in blue) compete in the Winter Rugby tournament after snowfall at Ghazi Stadium in Kabul on Jan 30, 2023. The Rugby Federation of Kabul with support from the National Olympic Committee, launched a one-day winter rugby tournament with participation from six teams from the four zones of Kabul. PHOTO: AFP
Five times freediving World Champion France's Arthur Guerin-Boeri swims next to an Orca's (Killer Whales) in the Arctic Ocean in the Spildra Island northern Arctic Circle, on Jan 27, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Security officials inspect the site of a mosque blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on Jan 30, 2023. At least 17 people were killed in a mosque blast at a police headquarters in Pakistan, a hospital official said. PHOTO: AFP
Swans rest quietly along the banks of the Tokachi River near Otofuke-cho and Makubetsu-cho in Hokkaido prefecture during the middle of winter on Jan 31, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A green comet named Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which last passed by our planet about 50,000 years ago and is expected to be most visible to stargazers this week, is seen journeying tens of millions of miles (km) away from Earth in this telescope image taken on Jan 21, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

