The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 27, 2023
Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital’s 700th anniversary festival of lights, Republic Day celebrations around India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
People watch light illumination during Lithuanian capital's 700th anniversary celebration with the festival of lights in Vilnius, Lithuania. PHOTO : REUTERS
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent march through the ceremonial Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. PHOTO : BLOOMBERG
Students show their martial arts skills during a cultural event within the Republic Day celebrations in Bangalore, India. The 'Republic Day of India' marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into force on 26 January 1950 and usually include various parades including shows of military equipment and cultural displays. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Cyclists ride along the Appian Way (Via Appia Antica) in Rome. All roads lead to Rome, as the saying goes, and the most prestigious is the Appian Way, paved road of more than 500 kilometres and now hoping to become a Unesco World Heritage Site. PHOTO : AFP
Dyanna Volek, Marie Tang and Lily Chan hold candles during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the recent mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay on January 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of back-to-back mass shootings in northern and southern California this past week. 18 people were shot and killed in the separate events. PHOTO : AFP
Nepalese Hindu devotees attend mass prayer during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal on 26 January 2023. The Madhav Narayan festival takes place for a full month and is devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Snow geese take off from a field in Ruthsburg, Maryland. A new strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza – commonly called bird flu – has killed around 1,600 snow geese in two separate areas of Colorado since November, according to state wildlife officials. PHOTO : AFP
A vendor waiting for customers during the Mann Shwe Sat Thaw Pagoda Festival at Min Bu township in Magway Region. Devotees are returning in greater numbers to a central Myanmar temple, built around the gold-lined footprints of Buddha, after the Covid pandemic and a military coup curbed the annual pilgrimage. PHOTO : AFP
A musher takes part in the training session on forest tracks, with their team of dogs, ahead of the The Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain 39th Aviemore Sled Dog Rally near Feshiebridge, Cairngorm, Scotland, on January 26, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
A collection of pharaoh statues is on display during a press conference at the Saqqara necropolis, where a gold-laced mummy and four tombs including of an ancient king's "secret keeper" were discovered, south of Cairo on January 26, 2023. The vast burial site at the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to more than a dozen pyramids, animal graves and ancient Coptic Christian monasteries. PHOTO : AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top