Today in Pictures, Jan 26, 2023

Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris, Nepalese Hindu devotees roll on the ground during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A model presents a creation for Viktor & Rolf during the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on January 25, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Nepalese Hindu devotees roll on the ground during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 26 January 2023. The Madhav Narayan festival takes place for a full month and is devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book, a chapter or story of which is read each evening by priests or heads of households to the gathered family. Thousands of married women and dozens of male devotees concluded their month-long fast for a better life and peace in the country at various temples. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People play beach tennis at a club in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on January 22, 2023. The boom of the beach tennis in Latin America's largest metropolis which lacks beaches has opened up an alternative for Paulistanos, mostly from the middle and upper classes, to put their feet on the sand amid their routine. PHOTO: AFP
Brazilian highliner Rafael Bridi performs on a slackline 114 meters high and 510 meters long, crossing the entire Vale do Anhangabau, as part of the 469th anniversary of the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil on January 25, 2023. Bridi broke his own urban distance record for the Americas, according to the International Slackline Association. PHOTO: AFP
Snow geese sit in a field in Ruthsburg, Maryland, on January 25, 2023. A new strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza – commonly called bird flu has killed around 1,600 snow geese in two separate areas of Colorado since November, according to state wildlife officials. PHOTO: AFP
A crystal covered sewing machine by Colombian artist Mauricio Benitez, also known as 'Mr. Bling,' on display at the 35th Colombiatex in Medellin, Colombia. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Laura Dejong pulls her nephews Caleb and Eli Fennema while their mother follows behind with infant Grace during a snow fall in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada January 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People wade in the Siwa salt lake in Egypt's western desert oasis of Siwa, about 55 kilometres east of the Libyan border and about 750 kilometres west of the capital. PHOTO: AFP

