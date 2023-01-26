Today in Pictures, Jan 26, 2023

Nepalese Hindu devotees roll on the ground during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 26 January 2023. The Madhav Narayan festival takes place for a full month and is devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book, a chapter or story of which is read each evening by priests or heads of households to the gathered family. Thousands of married women and dozens of male devotees concluded their month-long fast for a better life and peace in the country at various temples.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE