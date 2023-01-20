Today in Pictures, Jan 20, 2023

A person poses next to a light sculpture ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok’s Chinatown, a man rides a bicycle near the Eiffel Tower in Paris and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
A person poses next to a light sculpture ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown, Thailand, Jan 19, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man rides a bicycle along a bike path on the Pont de Bir-Hakeim bridge near the Eiffel Tower in Paris during a nationwide day of strike and protests against the French government's pension reform plan in France, Jan 19, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A rainbow is seen over Kyiv, Ukraine Jan 19, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A general view of the Villarrica volcano from Pucon area, Chile Jan 19, 2023. Picture taken using long exposure. PHOTO: REUTERS
Children give money to lion dance performers at a school as part of festivities to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in Solo, Central Java on Jan 19, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A believer dips into a wave during a ceremony marking the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the Black Sea resort city of Saky (Saki), Crimea, Jan 19, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Andy Murray reacts after a point against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their men's singles match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 20, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
People walk with a dog over frozen grassland as the cold weather continues, in Bushy Park, London, Britain, Jan 19, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Frozen bracken undergrowth is backlit by morning sunlight as the cold weather continues, in Bushy Park, London, Britain, Jan 19, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man works at the construction site of a tunnel for the TAV high-speed train line (Treno Alta Velocita) between Lyon and Turin, in Saint-Julien-Montdenis, southeastern France, on Jan 18, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top