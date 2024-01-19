Today in Pictures, Jan 19, 2024

Spotlight on Paris Fashion Week, protesters lighting flares and waving flags in Marseille, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
A model presents a creation by Bluemarble for the Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on Jan 17. PHOTO : AFP
Protesters light flares and wave flags of the French police union "Alliance" during a rally called by French police unions to obtain "exceptional measures" in compensation for their compulsory presence at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Marseille on Jan 18. PHOTO : AFP
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during their men's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 18. PHOTO : AFP
Germany's Roman Rees reacts after crossing the finish line of the men's 15km short individual event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, on Jan 18. PHOTO : AFP
An actor performs 'Efectos Especiales' (Special Effects) during Santiago a Mil International Theater Festival in Santiago, Chile on Jan 18. PHOTO : REUTERS
Dancers perform during the celebration of the "Parachicos" traditional festivity in Chiapa de Corzo, Chiapas State, Mexico on Jan 17. The "Parachicos" is a celebration with pre-Hispanic origins, according to the municipality of Chiapa de Corzo. PHOTO : AFP
A man removes white hair for his friend on a street in Hanoi on Jan 18. PHOTO : AFP
A displaced Palestinian boy, who fled his house due to Israeli strikes, sits on a water canister at a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Jan 18. PHOTO : REUTERS

