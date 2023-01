A Saudi camel herder leads his animals during the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah desert, northeast of the Saudi capital Riyadh, on Jan 10, 2023. Some herders use a mode of communication with camels, known as Alheda'a which was recently inscribed on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage, highlighting the deep traditional connection between camels and inhabitants of the Arabian Peninsula.

PHOTO: AFP