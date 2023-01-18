The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 18, 2023
Indian Runner ducks, which assist as natural pest-control during their daily patrol around the Vergenoegd Wine Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, Australian Open at Melbourne Park and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago
A duck keeper guides a flock of Indian Runner ducks, which assist as natural pest-control, in place of pesticides, by eating all the snails and bugs, through the vineyard during their daily patrol around the Vergenoegd Wine Estate, in Stellenbosch, in Cape Town, South Africa, January 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his first round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Australia Open
PHOTO: REUTERS
Volunteers spread plastic bags out to dry at a recycling center in Rayong, Thailand, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Global plastic waste has more than doubled over the past two decades to 353 million metric tons annually, a number that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development expects to almost triple by 2060.
PHOTO: Bloomberg
Artist Sergio Diaz intervenes Argentine pesos bills and a US dollar bill depicting Steven Spielberg's movie "Jaws" as a parody of Argentina's ever-increasing inflation, in Salta, Argentina
PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk among drift wood and storm debris on Rio Del Mar Beach in in Aptos, California, on January 17, 2023. - Soggy Californians on January 15 wearily endured their ninth successive storm in a three-week period that has brought destructive flooding, heavy snowfalls and at least 19 deaths, and forecasters said more of the same loomed for another day.
PHOTO: AFP
Staff and visitors share their fondest memories of this iconic wildlife park from its rustic charms to entertaining shows. The park closed on Jan 3 ahead of its relocation to Mandai.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Women wearing traditional outfits as they look at food options in a night market in Jinghong city in Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture in China's south Yunnan province.
PHOTO: AFP
Israelis bath in a hot spring during the winter season, near the settlement of Merom Golan in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, on January 17, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg on the day of a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE to Luetzerath, in Germany, January 17, 2023 that has highlighted tensions over Germany's climate policy during an energy crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk among trees covered in snow, at the Signal de Botrange in the nature reserve of Les Hautes Fagnes (The High Fens), in Waimes, Belgium January 17, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
