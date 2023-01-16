Today in Pictures, Jan 16, 2023

Updated
53 sec ago
Published
4 min ago
Dancers from the US company Bandaloop perform their show "Bird Sky" during the "Teatro a Mil" international festival in Santiago, Chile. PHOTO : AFP
A general view of people gathered after the plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal January 15, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. PHOTO : REUTERS
Devotees climb on the rooftop of an overcrowded train to return home, after attending the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, which is considered the worldÕs second-largest Muslim gathering after Haj, in Tongi, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh on January 15, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Shoppers along the crowded Temple Street in Chinatown, Singapore on the night of 15 Jan 2023. ST PHOTO : DESMOND WEE
Revellers in disguise take part in a carnival procession through south-western Macedonia’s village of Vevcani. The carnival is 1400 years old and is held every year on the eve of the feast of Saint Basil. PHOTO : AFP
Children pose with dinosaur eggs during Children's Day celebration at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand on January 14, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Emergency personnel evacuate a woman at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine on January 15, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
People burn New Year's pine decoration into the bonfire during the 'Oiso No Sagicho', a traditional Japanese fire festival held on the small New Year's Day, on the beach in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, on January 14, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Members of the Indian Army Service Corps (ASC) team known as the 'Tornadoes' display their biking skills during the 'Indian Army Day' parade at Madras Engineer Group (MEG) in Bangalore, India on 15 January 2023. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A member of Kosovo's ceremonial guard stands during a ceremony for the victims of the Racak massacre, in the village of Racak, on January 15, 2023. In 1999, forty-five Albanian civilians were killed by Serb forces, in the village of Racak. PHOTO : AFP

Dancers from the US company Bandaloop perform on the facade of a building in Santiago, Chile, plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal which killed more than 70, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

