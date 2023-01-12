Today in Pictures, Jan 12, 2023

Lilu Light Festival in Lucerne, Switzerland, Flood in Zamboanga City,Philippines, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

The light project 'Aeon' by Projektil from Zurich is on display inside the Jesuit Church during a media tour of the Lilu Light Festival in Lucerne, Switzerland, 11 January 2023. Around 16 light art projects will be presented at the Lucerne Light Festival from 12 to 22 January 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A member of the Philippine Coast Guard carries children affected by floods on a basin during a rescue operation, in Zamboanga province, Philippines, January 11, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
School students gather to practice yoga on the occasion of National Youth Day which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, an Indian Hindu monk, philosopher, author and religious teacher, at Ranital stadium on January 12, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A woman carries horse figurines, to be used as offerings at religious ceremonies, on her bicycle as she transports them to shops for sale in Hanoi on January 11, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Bjoern Vangen, head librarian at the Norwegian Nobel Institute, reads nominations made to the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize, in the archive room of the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, January 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A stork rests on a road light as starlings fly at the sky behind it near the southern city of Beer Sheva, Israel January 11, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman attends a joint drills of armed forces, national guard and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) near the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Rivne region, Ukraine January 11, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Brazilian new Minister of Indigenous People, Sonia Guajajara, attends her swearing-in ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on January 11, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Members of a lion dance troupe practising on high poles ahead of celebrations for the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: AFP
A burqa-clad woman walks along a street during snow fall in Kabul on January 11, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

