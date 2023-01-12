The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 12, 2023
Lilu Light Festival in Lucerne, Switzerland, Flood in Zamboanga City,Philippines, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wFMW
The light project 'Aeon' by Projektil from Zurich is on display inside the Jesuit Church during a media tour of the Lilu Light Festival in Lucerne, Switzerland, 11 January 2023. Around 16 light art projects will be presented at the Lucerne Light Festival from 12 to 22 January 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A member of the Philippine Coast Guard carries children affected by floods on a basin during a rescue operation, in Zamboanga province, Philippines, January 11, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
School students gather to practice yoga on the occasion of National Youth Day which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, an Indian Hindu monk, philosopher, author and religious teacher, at Ranital stadium on January 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman carries horse figurines, to be used as offerings at religious ceremonies, on her bicycle as she transports them to shops for sale in Hanoi on January 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Bjoern Vangen, head librarian at the Norwegian Nobel Institute, reads nominations made to the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize, in the archive room of the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, January 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A stork rests on a road light as starlings fly at the sky behind it near the southern city of Beer Sheva, Israel January 11, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman attends a joint drills of armed forces, national guard and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) near the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Rivne region, Ukraine January 11, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Brazilian new Minister of Indigenous People, Sonia Guajajara, attends her swearing-in ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on January 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of a lion dance troupe practising on high poles ahead of celebrations for the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in Kuala Lumpur.
PHOTO: AFP
A burqa-clad woman walks along a street during snow fall in Kabul on January 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top