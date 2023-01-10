The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 10, 2023
Kimono-clad ladies pose for photos during the Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Yokohama, Japan, Srinagar in India gripped by severe cold and dense fog, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/wFcx
Kimono-clad young women pose for a photographer near a venue during the Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Yokohama, Japan on January 9, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk across a wooden bridge during a foggy morning in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir on 10 January 2023. Srinagar is in the grip of severe cold and dense fog that affects daily life. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A unknown surfer wipes out at Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii, near the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout on January 9, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
A vandalized painting depicting a political figure lies on a room at the National Congress in Brasilia on January 9, 2023, a day after supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court. PHOTO : AFP
A Rohingya refugee has a swab sample taken to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a temporary shelter in Ladong, Indonesia's Aceh province on January 9, 2023. Thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya, heavily persecuted in Myanmar, risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys in an attempt to reach Malaysia or Indonesia. PHOTO : AFP
Visitors wearing protective face masks burn incense before offering prayers at Senso-ji temple at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan on January 9, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Rescuers look through the rubble in the aftermath of an attack on a local market in Shevchenkove village, Kharkiv region, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in this image released on January 9, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
A person wearing an alien costume poses for a photographer during a spectator event for Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne first UK launch from Spaceport Cornwall at Cornwall Airport Newquay in Newquay, Britain on January 9, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s far-right former president, are detained by the authorities in Brasilia, the nation’s capital. At least 1,200 protesters were detained for questioning in the wake of the storming of Brazil’s capital buildings, as the authorities began dismantling the tent city where supporters of Bolsonaro had been camping out since he lost October’s election. PHOTO : NYT
A customer uses an escalator next to monumental installations by Indian artist Subodh Gupta made with kitchen ustensils collected from markets during his exhibition entitled "Samgan" at the department store Le Bon Marché in Paris on January 9, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
A flooded house is seen partially underwater in Gilroy, California, on January 09, 2023. Heavy rain lashed water-logged California Monday, with forecasters warning of floods as a parade of storms that have killed 12 people battered the western United States. PHOTO : AFP
