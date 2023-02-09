The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Feb 9, 2023
A car shaped speed boat, in Dubai, People wear body paint during the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at Tegallalang village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
31 min ago
Published
58 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wtF7
A person drives a jet car, a car shaped speed boat, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Sharjah Mosque is lit up in a colourful display for the 11th annual Sharjah Light Festival in the emirate of Sharjah on Feb 8, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Troops take part in a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Feb 8, 2023, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
PHOTO: REUTERS
People wear body paint during the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at Tegallalang village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, Feb 8, 2023. The sacred Ngerebeg ritual takes place every six months and it is mainly aimed at driving all evil spirits out of the villages. During the ritual, participants decorate their body with colorful paint and march across the village.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This photograph shows a sign reading "Macron, anwers !" as farmers stand next to tractors at the Esplanades des Invalides during a demonstration organised by unions including FNSEA (National Federation of Farmers Union), against "obligations" in agriculture, in particular restrictions on the use of pesticides, in Paris, on Feb 8, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A 5-meter estuarine crocodile weighing up to 500 kg is moved at Kasang Kulim Zoo in Kampar on Feb 8, 2023, after being caught by residents of Mandiangin village in West Pasaman who considered it a threat to people's safety.
PHOTO: AFP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) stands with his scoring basketball after becoming the all time highest scoring player in NBA history during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb 7, 2023
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
5th grade students from Vaxmora School in Sollentuna participate in an exercise teaching them how to react when falling into hole in the ice, on Feb 7, 2023, In Sollentuna, north of Stockholm. Forty pupils are taking part in an "isvaksovning" ("hole-in-the-ice exercise"), part of their school's physical education class to learn what to do if they ever fall through the ice on one of Sweden's many lakes or out in the archipelago.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top