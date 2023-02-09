Today in Pictures, Feb 9, 2023

5th grade students from Vaxmora School in Sollentuna participate in an exercise teaching them how to react when falling into hole in the ice, on Feb 7, 2023, In Sollentuna, north of Stockholm. Forty pupils are taking part in an "isvaksovning" ("hole-in-the-ice exercise"), part of their school's physical education class to learn what to do if they ever fall through the ice on one of Sweden's many lakes or out in the archipelago.

PHOTO: AFP