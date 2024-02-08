The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 8, 2024
Performers during the media preview of the River Hongbao 2024, at Gardens by the Bay; a woman in traditional costume posing at the Qianhai Lake Beijing, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Performers from the dance department of the National Taiwan University of Physical Education and Sport performing their piece, titled “Welcome the Arrival of Spring with Hankerchiefs” during the media preview for the River Hongbao 2024, held at Gardens by the Bay on Feb 7, 2024.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A woman in traditional costume posing along a festively decorated street at the Qianhai Lake tourist area in Beijing on Feb 7, 2024, ahead of the Lunar New Year.
PHOTO: AFP
Britain's Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe competing in the preliminary round of the women's duet free Group B artistic swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha on Feb 7, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Swimmers at the start of the women's 5km final during the World Aquatics Championships held at the Old Doha Port, Doha, Qatar on Feb 7, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person walking on the edge of Red Square outside the Kremlin during a heavy snowfall in Moscow on Feb 7, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Tourists from South Korea jumping as they take a group photo near Elephant Rock in the Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada, U.S. Feb 7, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke billowing over the southern Lebanese border village of El-Khiam during Israeli bombardment on Feb 7, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A Nigeria fan is pictured before the match during the Africa Cup of Nations, semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa held at the Stade de la Paix, Bouake, Ivory Coast on Feb 7, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Children playing near the beach in Dakar on Feb 7, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A dragon dance performer, inspecting his group's dragon at his home in the Chinatown district of Manila on Feb 7, 2024, ahead of the Lunar New Year.
PHOTO: AFP
