Today in Pictures, Feb 29, 2024

 Paris Fashion Week, abortion protestors in France, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
Feb 29, 2024, 01:16 PM
Published
Feb 29, 2024, 01:11 PM
A model presents a creation by Casablanca for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on Feb 28. PHOTO : AFP
Protestors with cloths covering their mouths, light flares during a silent pro-life demonstration in Paris, on Feb 28 as the Senate started debates for inclusion of abortion in the constitution. PHOTO : AFP
Artists pose as they attend the parade of the 151th edition of the Nice Carnival, in Nice, south-eastern France, on Feb 28. The Carnival takes place until Mar 2, on the theme "King of pop culture". PHOTO : AFP
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died on Feb 16 in a Russian prison, addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on Feb 28. PHOTO : AFP
A boy pushes a child in a makeshift buggy in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip on Feb 28, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. PHOTO : AFP
Members of the Jordanian Armed Forces air drop aid parcels along the Gaza coast, in cooperation with Egypt, Qatar, France and the UAE on Feb 27. PHOTO : REUTERS
In a photo issUed on Feb 28, competitors take part in the 200 meter swim portion of the Annual Winter Swimming Festival at Lake Memphremagog in Newport, Vermont, USA, on Feb 23. Every year for the past decade, dozens of swimmers have braved the frigid waters of Lake Memphremagog, which straddles the border between Canada and the United States, for the annual winter swim festival. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
An influencer poses outside, ahead of the presentation of creations by Christian Dior for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on Feb 27. PHOTO : AFP

