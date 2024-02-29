Today in Pictures, Feb 29, 2024

In a photo issUed on Feb 28, competitors take part in the 200 meter swim portion of the Annual Winter Swimming Festival at Lake Memphremagog in Newport, Vermont, USA, on Feb 23. Every year for the past decade, dozens of swimmers have braved the frigid waters of Lake Memphremagog, which straddles the border between Canada and the United States, for the annual winter swim festival.

PHOTO : EPA-EFE