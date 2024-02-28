Today in Pictures, Feb 28, 2024

A man puts a wooden log on a funeral pyre burning at Harishchandra Ghat, on the banks of the river Ganga, in Varanasi on Feb 26. For Hindu's the ritual of burning of the deceased on the banks of the Ganges River in Varanasi is done in the belief that if their ashes are laid in the river their soul will be transported to heaven and escape the cycle of rebirth.

PHOTO : AFP