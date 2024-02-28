The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 28, 2024
Helicopter rescue drill in Nepal, heavy flooding in Bolivia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Feb 28, 2024, 02:14 PM
Published
Feb 28, 2024, 02:14 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/KZAy
Members of the Armed Police Force take part in a drill on how to rescue people from a stuck cable car at Chandragiri Cable Car in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Feb 27.
PHOTO : REUTERS
People evacuate their homes after the Acre River overflowed its banks due to heavy rain, in Cobija, Bolivia on Feb 27.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Palestinians react as they gather to collect aid food in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on Feb 27.
PHOTO : AFP
A farmer gets out his tent as Spanish farmers block the AP7 highway connecting Spain to France with tractors in Catalonia region, in Pontos, near Figueras, 40 kms from the border, on Feb 27.
PHOTO : AFP
French skipper Charles Caudrelier holds burning flares after winning the Arkea Ultim challenge around-the-world solo sailing race onboard his Ultim multihull Gitana-Edmond de Rothschild, in Brest, western France on Feb 27.
PHOTO : AFP
Members of the Jordanian Armed Forces air drop aid parcels along the Gaza coast, in cooperation with Egypt, Qatar, France and the UAE, on Feb 27.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Young Mexicans participate in the closing of the Xinacates carnival through the streets of San Nicolas de los Ranchos on Feb 27. To ask for good weather for planting corn and beans, the inhabitants of the municipality of San Nicolas de los Ranchos took to the streets dressed as Xinacates or Jews to dance to the rhythm of band music.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A man puts a wooden log on a funeral pyre burning at Harishchandra Ghat, on the banks of the river Ganga, in Varanasi on Feb 26. For Hindu's the ritual of burning of the deceased on the banks of the Ganges River in Varanasi is done in the belief that if their ashes are laid in the river their soul will be transported to heaven and escape the cycle of rebirth.
PHOTO : AFP
An activist from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) takes part in a rally in front of the French embassy in Jakarta on Febr 27, to protest against the consumption of frog legs in France.
PHOTO : AFP
