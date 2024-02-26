The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 26, 2024
Liverpool celebrating their Carabao League Cup victory, Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter Aerobatic Team performing at the Singapore Airshow,and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Feb 26, 2024, 01:05 PM
Published
Feb 26, 2024, 01:05 PM
Garrett Dong, from Ventura, California, paddleboarding in an inflatable dinosaur costume at Lake Manly, a temporary lake created by heavy rainstorms, in Death Valley National Park on Feb 24, 2024. The lake is situated at Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America, at 282 feet below sea level.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Indonesian Air Force Jupiter Aerobatic Team performing in their KT-1B during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow held at Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb 25, 2024.
ST PHOTO: Gin Tay
Liverpool celebrating their Carabao League Cup victory, defeating Chelsea 1-0 on Feb 25, 2024
PHOTO: AFP
Recruits walking to a bus after a military recruitment ceremony held in Ba Dinh district, Hanoi, Vietnam on Feb 26, 2024. A total of 74 recruits participated in the Ba Dinh district ceremony, while nearly 4,500 individuals attended recruitment ceremonies across 30 districts in Hanoi.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Performers of the dragon dance rehearsing during the Cap Go Meh festival, marking the last day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon when the full moon is at its brightest on the 15th night of the first month, at the Guan Yu temple in Karawang, West Java, on Feb 25, 2024
PHOTO: AFP
Bulldozers demolishing houses in Banco, Abidjan on Feb 25, 2024. The governor of the Abidjan district initiated an operation to demolish high-risk neighbourhoods in the city
PHOTO: AFP
Calicho Arevalo, a 34-year-old artist from Bogota, Colombia, touching up his spray-painted mural of Flaco, a Eurasian Eagle-Owl who died just over a year after escaping from a vandalized Central Park Zoo enclosure on Feb 25, 2024
PHOTO: REUTERS
