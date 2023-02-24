The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 24, 2023
Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot performed with immersive laser lights in Tokyo, the Eiffel Tower lights up in the colours of Ukraine’s national flag, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Cast members perform Giacomo Puccini's Turandot with immersive laser lights created by 'teamLab' during a dress rehearsal at Tokyo Bunka Kaikan in Tokyo, Japan. PHOTO : REUTERS
The Eiffel Tower is lit up in the national blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine, to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France on February 23, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Europa League play-off second Leg tie between Stade Rennes and Shakhtar Donetsk at Roazhon Park, Rennes, France on February 23, 2023. Here, Stade Rennes' Jeanuel Belocian is seen in action with Shakhtar Donetsk's Lassina Traore. PHOTO : REUTERS
A visitor looks at a display of limited edition sneakers of various brands made in collaboration with local sneaker shop Limited Edt, during the media preview of Sneakertopia, a sneaker and street culture exhibition, at the Art Science Museum in Singapore on February 23, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
The remains of the city of Miramar de Ansenuza, flooded in the 70's, and now uncovered by a prolongued drought affecting the Mar Chiquita lagoon, are seen in Cordoba, Argentina. PHOTO : REUTERS
Migrants, seeking asylum in the U.S. using the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to request a permit to be able to travel to another point of entry to the U.S. to attend the immigration appointment, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. PHOTO : REUTERS
Syrian artists Aziz Asmar and Salam Hamed paint street art on the rubble of damaged buildings in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria. PHOTO : REUTERS
Participants fly their kites during the 25th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival at Bukit Layang-Layang in Malaysia’s Johor state on February 24, 2023. - The festival resumes after a 3-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO : AFP
