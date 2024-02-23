The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 23, 2024
Waxing Gibbous moon rises in Lebanon, table tennis action in Busan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Feb 23, 2024, 01:55 PM
Published
Feb 23, 2024, 01:55 PM
The Waxing Gibbous moon rises as an Israeli Air Force fighter aircraft flies over the border area with south Lebanon in northern Israel on Feb 22. The Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its arch-foe Israel have been exchanging near-daily fire across the border since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct 7.
PHOTO : AFP
China's Sun Yingsha in action during her women's singles semi final match against France's Prithika Pavade in the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan on Feb 23.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Children stand next to a fallen wall bearing a mural painting amid the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb 22, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO : AFP
Two residents stand on a balcony, prior to being rescued, as firefighters battle a huge fire raging through a multistorey residential block in Valencia on Feb 22.
PHOTO : AFP
Relatives and friends attend the burial of Valentyna Leonicheva, 74, Lyudmyla Kravchenko, 46, Sergiy Kravchenko, 23, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on Feb 22, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO : AFP
A member of the Army is seen during a tour with the press at the Cotopaxi North Central Regional Social Rehabilitation Center in Latacunga, Ecuador on Feb 22.
PHOTO : AFP
Pedestrians shelter from the rain and the wind under umbrellas, as they walk by the sculpture depicting Joan of Arc ("Le Monument a Jeanne d'Arc"), made by French sculptor Emmanuel Fremiet in 1874, in central Paris on Feb 22.
PHOTO : AFP
Students wave India's national flags to welcome guests at a mass marriage ceremony near Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad on Feb 21.
PHOTO : AFP
A woman moves items from a house damaged by a tornado in Sumedang, West Java, on Feb 22.
PHOTO : AFP
A young Iraqi girls who has reached the age of wearing a hijab, is clothed in the head covering worn by many Muslim women for the first time during a ceremony organised at the Basra International Stadium in Iraq's southern city of Basra on Feb 21.
PHOTO : AFP
Today in Pictures
