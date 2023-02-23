Today in Pictures, Feb 23, 2023

Thousands of knot gathering on a lagoon during the "Snettisham Spectacular" on Feb 22, 2023, in Snettisham, Norfolk. The so-called Snettisham Spectacular is a time when particularly high tides push many wading birds off their feeding ground on the Wash to a lagoon, where they wait for the receding tide to continue feeding. The Wash is one of the most important bird estuaries in Britain, supporting over 300,000 birds.

PHOTO: GETTY