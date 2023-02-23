Today in Pictures, Feb 23, 2023

Lightning hits the hand of the Christ the Redeemer statue at the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, thousands of birds gather on a lagoon during the ‘Snettisham Spectacular’ in Norfolk and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Lightning hitting the hand of the Christ the Redeemer statue at the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb 21, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A man in a frog costume crossing a street as he sells inflatable plastic figures in the Jing'an district in Shanghai, China, on Feb 22, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Thousands of knot gathering on a lagoon during the "Snettisham Spectacular" on Feb 22, 2023, in Snettisham, Norfolk. The so-called Snettisham Spectacular is a time when particularly high tides push many wading birds off their feeding ground on the Wash to a lagoon, where they wait for the receding tide to continue feeding. The Wash is one of the most important bird estuaries in Britain, supporting over 300,000 birds. PHOTO: GETTY
Around 400 life-sized placards depicting dolphins displayed on the Esplanade des Invalides across the Seine river from the Grand Palais by animal rights group Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux (League for the Protection of Birds) in Paris on Feb 22, 2023, to denounce the numerous deaths among dolphin populations caused by net fishing practices in France's Gulf of Gascogne. PHOTO: AFP
A breed of pig native to New Zealand called the "Kunekune" ("round and fat" in Maori) eating roots and weeds amid grapevines in a vineyard belonging to the Jean-Etienne Bonnaire champagne house in Cramant, eastern France, on Feb 21, 2022. The Kunekune breed is currently being used as an experimental initiative in the champagne region, presenting an ecological alternative to chemical or mechanical weeding processes. PHOTO: AFP
Yemeni motorcycle-taxi drivers standing next to their seized vehicles during a security crackdown at a police centre in Sana'a, Yemen, on Feb 22, 2023. The Houthi-run traffic police authority in Sana'a has launched a security campaign to control vehicles with unregistered plates and register thousands of unlicensed motorcycles. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Visitors attending the "David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)" immersive exhibition at the Lightroom gallery in London, Britain, on Feb 22, 2023. The British artist's first immersive show offers a hypnotic, multi-sensory journey through his decades-long career, from sun-drenched California swimming pools to the Normandy countryside. PHOTO: AFP
The pilot of a U-2 jet looking down at a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over central continental United States on Feb 3, 2023, in this photo released by the US Air Force through the Defence Department on Feb 22. The balloon was later shot down off the coast of South Carolina. PHOTO: Reuters
People walking from the small island of San Biagio, off Manerba del Garda, Lake Garda, towards the Belvedere point on Feb 21, 2023. A lack of snow on the surrounding mountain peaks, the absence of rain for the past six weeks and mild temperatures caused the water level of Italy's largest lake to drop to its lowest in 30 years during the winter months. PHOTO: AFP
People walking past Ukrainian flags placed on Independence Square in commemoration of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb 22, 2023. Russian troops on Feb 24, 2022, entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top