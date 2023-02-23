The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Feb 23, 2023
Lightning hits the hand of the Christ the Redeemer statue at the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, thousands of birds gather on a lagoon during the ‘Snettisham Spectacular’ in Norfolk and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wvzj
Lightning hitting the hand of the Christ the Redeemer statue at the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb 21, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A man in a frog costume crossing a street as he sells inflatable plastic figures in the Jing'an district in Shanghai, China, on Feb 22, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Thousands of knot gathering on a lagoon during the "Snettisham Spectacular" on Feb 22, 2023, in Snettisham, Norfolk. The so-called Snettisham Spectacular is a time when particularly high tides push many wading birds off their feeding ground on the Wash to a lagoon, where they wait for the receding tide to continue feeding. The Wash is one of the most important bird estuaries in Britain, supporting over 300,000 birds.
PHOTO: GETTY
Around 400 life-sized placards depicting dolphins displayed on the Esplanade des Invalides across the Seine river from the Grand Palais by animal rights group Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux (League for the Protection of Birds) in Paris on Feb 22, 2023, to denounce the numerous deaths among dolphin populations caused by net fishing practices in France's Gulf of Gascogne.
PHOTO: AFP
A breed of pig native to New Zealand called the "Kunekune" ("round and fat" in Maori) eating roots and weeds amid grapevines in a vineyard belonging to the Jean-Etienne Bonnaire champagne house in Cramant, eastern France, on Feb 21, 2022. The Kunekune breed is currently being used as an experimental initiative in the champagne region, presenting an ecological alternative to chemical or mechanical weeding processes.
PHOTO: AFP
Yemeni motorcycle-taxi drivers standing next to their seized vehicles during a security crackdown at a police centre in Sana'a, Yemen, on Feb 22, 2023. The Houthi-run traffic police authority in Sana'a has launched a security campaign to control vehicles with unregistered plates and register thousands of unlicensed motorcycles.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Visitors attending the "David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)" immersive exhibition at the Lightroom gallery in London, Britain, on Feb 22, 2023. The British artist's first immersive show offers a hypnotic, multi-sensory journey through his decades-long career, from sun-drenched California swimming pools to the Normandy countryside.
PHOTO: AFP
The pilot of a U-2 jet looking down at a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over central continental United States on Feb 3, 2023, in this photo released by the US Air Force through the Defence Department on Feb 22. The balloon was later shot down off the coast of South Carolina.
PHOTO: Reuters
People walking from the small island of San Biagio, off Manerba del Garda, Lake Garda, towards the Belvedere point on Feb 21, 2023. A lack of snow on the surrounding mountain peaks, the absence of rain for the past six weeks and mild temperatures caused the water level of Italy's largest lake to drop to its lowest in 30 years during the winter months.
PHOTO: AFP
People walking past Ukrainian flags placed on Independence Square in commemoration of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb 22, 2023. Russian troops on Feb 24, 2022, entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top