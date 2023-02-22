The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Feb 22, 2023
Pancake Race at the Guildhall in the City of London, The virtual recreation of the Tomb of Lihyan - the first Unesco World Heritage site to enter the metaverse - and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
54 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wvEr
Worker from one of the City Company professions wears a costume as he takes part in the Shrove Tuesday Inter-Livery Pancake Race at the Guildhall in the City of London, in London, Britain, February 21, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A digitally created image of the first Unesco World Heritage Site to enter the metaverse, the virtual recreation of the Tomb of Lihyan allows visitors to experience Hegra's history in vivid detail.
PHOTO: REUTERS
High tide at East Coast Park Area B at 12.47pm on Feb 22, 2023, causing seawater to overflow the banks of drain and canal. During high tide periods, canals and drains which lead to the sea and are therefore influenced by tides, will see high water levels, said PUB in an advisory on Feb 2, 2018. In the event of heavy rain coinciding with the high tides, flash floods may occur in the low-lying coastal areas such as Jalan Seaview, Meyer Road, Fort Road and Tanjong Rhu.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Festival participants known as 'Gilles', wearing traditional costumes, during Carnival celebrations in the streets of Binche, Belgium, Feb 21, 2023. The Carnival de Binche is a popular historical cultural event that was named a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2003.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ogun Sever Okur, a 38-year-old Turkish man, inflates balloons on the debris of a collapsed building in Antakya, southern Turkey on Feb 21, 2023, following the 6.4-magnitude earthquake which struck on February 20, two weeks after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep and has killed more than 44,000 people. On the side of a busy road in Antakya, dozens of red balloons flutter around, hanging from the ruins. They are "the last toys" of children who died during the earthquake that devastated this southern Turkish city, explains Ogun Sever Okur, the author of this posthumous gift.
PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a creation for Buerlangma during the Autumn/Winter 2023 Ukrainian fashion show collection on the fifth day of the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain on Feb 21, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Men carry a mattress on a street covered with mud in one of the landslide sites after severe rainfall at Barra do Sahy, in Sao Sebastiao, Brazil, Feb 21, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This undated handout photograph released by The Groenlands Naturinstitut on Feb 21, 2023 shows an aerial view of narwhals in the fjords off the eastern coast of Greenland. Narwhals are likely more dependent on fat reserves and abundant prey in climate-threatened winter habitats than previously thought, researchers said on Feb 22, 2023, warning of severe risks posed by global warming to the tusked whales. Scientists studying the long-horned marine mammals in the fjords off the eastern coast of Greenland during the summer period found the narwhals were largely unsuccessful in capturing prey.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top