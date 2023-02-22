Today in Pictures, Feb 22, 2023

Ogun Sever Okur, a 38-year-old Turkish man, inflates balloons on the debris of a collapsed building in Antakya, southern Turkey on Feb 21, 2023, following the 6.4-magnitude earthquake which struck on February 20, two weeks after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep and has killed more than 44,000 people. On the side of a busy road in Antakya, dozens of red balloons flutter around, hanging from the ruins. They are "the last toys" of children who died during the earthquake that devastated this southern Turkish city, explains Ogun Sever Okur, the author of this posthumous gift.

PHOTO: AFP