Today in Pictures, Feb 21, 2024
Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter Aerobatic Team performing at the Singapore Airshow, an aircraft approaching during sunrise in Frankfurt, Germany, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Feb 21, 2024, 01:09 PM
Published
Feb 21, 2024, 01:07 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/HYny
Indonesian Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic Team performing during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow at the Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb 20, 2024.
PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
An aircraft approaching the Frankfurt Airport for landing during sunrise in Frankfurt, Germany on Feb 20, 2024, during a strike action by ground crews, services staff and security personnel.
PHOTO: AFP
A man standing in a side street behind a horse in Dakar, on Feb 20, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman standing next to a piece of art by Spanish artist Antoni Tapies at the Reina Sofia museum in Madrid on Feb 20, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Polish farmers with their tractors and vehicles blocking the highway linking Warsaw and Lublin outside the town of Ryki, Lublin region, during a protest of farmers across the country against EU climate measures on Feb 20, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A Greek farmer sitting inside a tractor during a protest by Greek farmers over rising energy costs and competition from imports, in Athens, Greece, Feb 20, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An Iberian lynx taking its first steps after being released in the Sierra de Arana mountain range, 40 km from Granada, in Iznalloz, Spain on Feb 20, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A wild elephant crossing a road in Habarana on Feb 20, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A man using a metal detector on the beach in front of Southport Pier, which has been closed for over a year for safety and structural reasons in Southport, Britain, Feb 20, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters working as smoke billows at a site that was hit by an airstrike on Lebanon's coast around 60 km north of the border with Israel, during a media tour, Lebanon Feb 20, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
