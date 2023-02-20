The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 20, 2023
The Great Tradition Parade in Barranquilla, Colombia, the 106th American Dog Derby in Ashton, Idaho and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
4 hours ago
A member of a comparsa participating in the Great Tradition Parade, the second parade of the Barranquilla Carnival, in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Sunday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A sled dog taking part in the second day of the 106th American Dog Derby on Saturday in Ashton, Idaho. The derby was founded in 1917, and according to its website, it is the oldest dog derby in North America.
PHOTO: AFP
A Canadian catamaran's wing sail after crashing to the ground. The wing sail was blown into a marquee in windy conditions while being lifted by a mechanical crane during the Australia Sail Grand Prix in Sydney Harbour on Saturday.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A handout photo from the Myanmar junta's information team taken and released last Monday, showing the construction of the Maravijaya Buddha statue in Naypyitaw. State media claims it will be the world's largest marble statue of the Buddha when it is completed.
PHOTO: AFP
Posters on the columns and walls of an overpass in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday. The Bangladesh High Court has ordered all graffiti and posters from flyovers in Dhaka to be removed within the next two weeks. The Graffiti Writing and Poster Sticking Control Act 2012 allows graffiti and posters only in designated spaces.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Kashmiri Muslims praying as they look at a holy relic believed to contain hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad, during Meraj-u-Alam celebrations on Sunday at the famous Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. Hundreds of Muslims flock to the shrine during Meraj-u-Alam, which marks the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to Heaven.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A partially submerged car in Lochvaal, South Africa, on Sunday, after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc, with the Vaal dam exceeding maximum capacity and resulting in the Vaal River being flooded.
PHOTO: AFP
Department of Marine and Coastal Resources staff gathering emerging hatchlings of leatherback turtles before releasing them in the sea off Bang Khwan beach in the coastal Thai province of Phang Nga on Monday. Leatherback turtles, which nest along the Andaman Sea coast, are the most migratory of all sea turtles, with populations distributed around the world in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans, and are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
PHOTO: AFP
A handout photo made available by the South Korean Defence Ministry showing US Air Force B-1B and F-16 and Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A aircraft during a joint air drill on Sunday, after North Korea's recent missile launch.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
