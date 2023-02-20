Today in Pictures, Feb 20, 2023

Department of Marine and Coastal Resources staff gathering emerging hatchlings of leatherback turtles before releasing them in the sea off Bang Khwan beach in the coastal Thai province of Phang Nga on Monday. Leatherback turtles, which nest along the Andaman Sea coast, are the most migratory of all sea turtles, with populations distributed around the world in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans, and are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

PHOTO: AFP