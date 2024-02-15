The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Feb 15, 2024
High diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar, Valentine’s Day celebrations in Nicaragua, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 04:46 PM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 04:00 PM
Canada's Jessica Macaulay in action during the women's high diving 20m semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Old Doha Port in Qatar on Feb 14, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors looking at a giant inflatable heart called Chubby Hearts, an installation by designer Anya Hindmarch, on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong on Feb 14, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A couple taking part in a mass wedding as part of a Valentine's Day celebration in Managua, Nicaragua, on Feb 14, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Prabowo Subianto (right), set to become Indonesia's next president, and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka greeting supporters at a watch party in Jakarta on Feb 14, 2024.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Supporters gathering outside the home of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto after voting ended and polls closed in Indonesia’s presidential and legislative elections in Jakarta on Feb 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Protesting farmers clashing with Indian police on the second day of their protest, at Shambhu Haryana-Punjab border point, 250km from New Delhi, on Feb 14, 2024. The farmers are protesting to demand a law guaranteeing a minimum support price for their produce.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Destroyed Russian tanks are seen near the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Feb 13, 2024, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.
PHOTO: REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron paying his respects in front of the flag-drapped coffin of famous lawyer and former French justice minister Robert Badinter, during a national tribute ceremony at the Place Vendome in Paris on Feb 14, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman carrying a portrait of German combat medic Diana Savita Wagner, who joined Ukrainian Armed Forces as a volunteer and was killed by Russian troops in the country's east, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during her funeral ceremony in Kyiv on Feb 14, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Filipino students dancing and taking part in the One Billion Rising global campaign to end violence against women and advance gender equality at St Scholastica's College in Manila on Feb 15, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A devotee writing a message with chalk on a wall at the Saraswati temple on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Basanta Panchami, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Feb 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
