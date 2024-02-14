Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2024

Competitors from opposing teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, fight for the ball during the annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne, northern England, on Feb 13, 2024. The mass-participation ball game involves two teams, whose players are defined by which side of a small brook that bisects the town they were born, aiming to score a goal, which are 4.8km apart.

