Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2024
Fireworks and dragon dance in China, Indonesian men carrying ballot boxes for the general elections, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Feb 14, 2024, 03:56 PM
Published
Feb 14, 2024, 03:56 PM
People performing a dragon dance amid fireworks in Rongan, in China’s southwest Guizhou province on the third day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon on Feb 12, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Chinese paramilitary policemen standing guard as people visit the Yu Garden during the fourth day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Shanghai on Feb 13, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Baduy men carrying ballot boxes for distribution to polling stations centre ahead of the presidential election at Kanekes village in Lebak, Banten province, Indonesia, Feb 13, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the indigenous Baduy tribe walking to a polling station to cast their ballots and vote in Indonesia’s presidential and legislative elections in Kanekes Village, Lebak, Banten province on Feb 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Christian Armenians celebrating Trndez, a feast of purification, in front of St. Anna Church in Yerevan, Armenia, on Feb 13, 2024. Couples, especially newlyweds, jump over the Trndez bonfire believing it will bring luck and prosperity to them.
PHOTO: AFP
Students buying bouquets of flowers at Pak Khlong Talat flower market in Bangkok on Feb 13, 2024, on the eve of Valentine's Day.
PHOTO: AFP
A flower vendor arranging roses for sale on the eve of Valentine’s Day at KR Market in Bengaluru, India, on Feb 13, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
People walking through the falling snow in Central Park in New York City on Feb 13, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Competitors from opposing teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, fight for the ball during the annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne, northern England, on Feb 13, 2024. The mass-participation ball game involves two teams, whose players are defined by which side of a small brook that bisects the town they were born, aiming to score a goal, which are 4.8km apart.
PHOTO: AFP
A child sitting atop items secured onto a vehicle by rope as people flee from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb 13, 2024 north towards the centre of the Palestinian territory amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
A three-month-old giant otter (Pteronura brasiliensis) swims at the Cali Zoo in Cali, Colombia, on Feb 13, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
