Today in Pictures, Feb 13, 2024

Rescued Israeli-Argentinian hostage Louis Har (left) being reunited with his family at the Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. Israel announced on Feb 12 the rescue of two hostages in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where the Hamas-run health ministry said "around 100" Palestinians including children were killed in heavy overnight air strikes. PHOTO: AFP
Retired Mongolian-born "yokozuna" wrestler Hakuho (far left), who now goes by the name Miyagino, watches as participants (right) try to push out Japanese wrestler Hakuoho (left) during a sumo class for youngsters on the sidelines of the 14th Hakuho Cup, a competition for young sumo wrestlers from elementary and middle school, at the Kokugikan arena in the Ryogoku area of Tokyo on Feb 12, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A member of Portela samba school perform during the last night of the Carnival parade at the Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb 12, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A student wearing a mask of Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo performs with a guillotine as hundreds of students protest against his family's political dynasty in the 2024 elections in Yogyakarta, on Feb 12, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People watch from a tree as Hindu devotees take part in a religious procession during the firewalk festival in Yangon on Feb 11, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A man pushing his bicycle across a flooded grass patch at East Coast Park on Feb 12, 2024, caused by a spring tide, where the sun and the moon align to create the greatest gravitational pull on the sea. ST PHOTO: HENG YI-HSIN
A 3.6m high spring tide caused flooding in front of a bicycle shop in the main village of Pulau Ubin on Feb 12, 2024. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Fireworks exploding over the Victoria Harbour on the second day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon, in Hong Kong, China, Feb 11, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A general view of the city of Shanghai is seen from a passenger plane on Feb 12, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Ivory Coast players, winners of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, parade in a truck on the Alassane Ouattara bridge in Abidjan, on Feb 12, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A carnival float depicting US presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and a Ukrainian soldier parades during the annual Rose Monday (Rosenmontag) parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, Feb 12, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Tiffany Pierre and Gregory Guiot, a couple from Belgium's Wallonia region, go for a walk with their dog Talia and Oscar, an 80-kg wild boar which lives with them at their home, after the animal was rescued during a hunting trip with their dog when it was a 700-gram boar, in Laneuville, Belgium, Feb 12, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

