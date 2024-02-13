Today in Pictures, Feb 13, 2024

Retired Mongolian-born "yokozuna" wrestler Hakuho (far left), who now goes by the name Miyagino, watches as participants (right) try to push out Japanese wrestler Hakuoho (left) during a sumo class for youngsters on the sidelines of the 14th Hakuho Cup, a competition for young sumo wrestlers from elementary and middle school, at the Kokugikan arena in the Ryogoku area of Tokyo on Feb 12, 2024.

PHOTO: AFP