Today in Pictures, Feb 12, 2026

Czech Republic's Katerina Mrazkova (L) and Daniel Mrazek competing in the figure skating ice dance-free dance final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, Italy on Feb 11, 2026.

PHOTO: AFP

Aerial view showing the damage after Cyclone Gezani tore through the port city of Toamasina, Madagascar on Febr 11, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Buddhist monks gathering near the Lincoln Memorial, following their 2,300-mile "Walk for Peace", in Washington, D.C., U.S on Feb 11, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Members of a linguistic minority from Saxony in Germany attending the weekly general audience held by Pope Leo XIV, at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on Feb 11, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

An K9-X robot dog climbing the stairs during a presentation by Mexican police at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on Feb 11, 2026. The four-legged robots are designed to enter dangerous areas and broadcast live video back to security forces.

PHOTO: AFP

Election campaign posters bring hung over a street a day ahead of the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Feb 11, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Rescuers standing near a plane that crashed on the seashore in Mogadishu, Somalia on Feb 10, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

