Today in Pictures, Feb 12, 2026

Today in Pictures, Feb 12, 2026Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inboxPublished Feb 12, 2026, 03:21 PMUpdated Feb 13, 2026, 01:41 PMCzech Republic's Katerina Mrazkova (left) and Daniel Mrazek competing in the figure skating ice dance-free dance final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, Italy on Feb 11, 2026. PHOTO: AFPAerial view showing the damage after Cyclone Gezani tore through the port city of Toamasina, Madagascar on Feb 11, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERSBuddhist monks gathering near the Lincoln Memorial, following their 2,300-mile "Walk for Peace", in Washington, D.C., U.S on Feb 11, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERSMembers of a linguistic minority from Saxony in Germany attending the weekly general audience held by Pope Leo XIV, at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on Feb 11, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERSA K9-X robot dog climbing the stairs during a presentation by Mexican police at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico on Feb 11, 2026. The four-legged robots are designed to enter dangerous areas and broadcast live video back to security forces. PHOTO: AFPElection campaign posters on a street a day ahead of the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Feb 11, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERSRescuers standing near a plane that crashed on the seashore in Mogadishu, Somalia on Feb 10, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERSSee more onToday in Pictures