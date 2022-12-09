The Straits Times
Multimedia
ST Read & Win
Today in Pictures, Dec 9, 2022
Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez training in Doha, Qatar, a diver wearing a Santa Claus costume performing underwater in Seoul, South Korea, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Argentina's Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez during training n Doha, Qatar ahead of the clash with the Netherlands. PHOTO: REUTERS
A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume performs in a tank at the aquarium Aqua Planet 63, in Seoul, South Korea on 08 December 2022. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A girls poses next to a pinata shaped like a devil during the annual celebration of the 'Burning of the Devil', a festivity associated with the Feast of the Immaculate Conception which honors the city's patron saint and marking the start of the Christmas season, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. PHOTO : REUTERS
A group of children wearing traditional attire take part in a procession during a Jyapu Day celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 8 December 2022. Thousands of the Kathmandu based majority Jyapu ethnic group, community celebrate Jyapu Day all over the country. The Nepalese government has made a national holiday as recognition of Jyapu community. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
View of the traditional Christmas lights in Medellin, Colombia, on December 8, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
The art installation "Grand Mix" by Moetu Basile and David Passegand (Inook) is seen on the Musee des Beaux-Arts during the festival of lights (Fetes des Lumieres) amid a worldwide energy crisis in Lyon, France. PHOTO : REUTERS
A woman takes photos of a list of victim names at the Tsunami Museum ahead of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami anniversary, in Banda Aceh on December 8, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
In light of the war in Ukraine, the choice of "Boris Godunov", an opera by Modest Mussorgsky sung in Russian that tells the story of an autocratic ruler and his people, was controversial. PHOTO : AFP
Frosty tree tops are pictured during an early afternoon twilight at the Esrange Space Center in Jukkasjarvi, northern Sweden. As the mercury drops to -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit) in Sweden's snowy Arctic, a scientific research rocket lifts off from one of the world's northernmost space centres. PHOTO : AFP
Visitors look at the artwork Gaia, created by artist Luke Jerram, which hangs in the Royal Palace's south vault in Stockholm, Sweden on December 8, 2022. Gaia is a globe measuring seven meters in diameter, created from images taken from NASA photographs of the Earth's surface. It is one of 22 works of art that illuminate Stockholm during the "Nobel Week Lights" festival. PHOTO : REUTERS
