Today in Pictures, Dec 7, 2022
A firefighter extinguishing fire at market stalls hit by shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, plastinated human bodies are on display in Warsaw, Poland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A firefighter works to extinguish fire at market stalls hit by shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine on December 6, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
Plastinated human bodies are on display in a preview of 'The Body Worlds' exhibition at the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. The exhibiton that shows human bodies preserved by the plastination technique, invented by German anatomist Gunther von Hagens, opens to the public till 2 April 2023. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Recyclers carry bags with garbage, in the dump of Lujan, Argentina. The Lujan dump, the largest open-air dump in Argentina, will transform into an environmental center, putting an end to years of pollution and unsanitary conditions. PHOTO : AFP
Pedestrians pass by an illuminated Santa Claus and Christmas decoration at Berlin's Kurfürstendamm boulevard, Germany. PHOTO : AFP
Changi Airport Connector transformed for a festive time of fitness fun with festival lights and food trucks in celebration of a year of steady recovery for Changi Airport, the ONE Changi Airport community came together for a Community Day race amid the festive lights of Dino Glow at Changi Airport Connector. ST PHOTO : ARIFFIN JAMAR
A passenger plane is about to land at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. Tribhuvan International Airport is the Nepal's first International Airport, established in 1955. The Airport has a single approach and single runway which operates more than 300 hundred domestic and International flights daily. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
The sculpture Apollo, on his Chariot is being lifted as part of the launch of the restoration of the basin of the Chariot of Appolo at the Versailles castle outside Paris on December 6, 2022. Apollo on his Chariot was created by Jean-Baptiste Tuby after a drawing by Charles le Brun and is inspired by the legend of the Sun god, the king's emblem. PHOTO : AFP
A worker starts to dismatle the Memorial of Red Army Soldiers at the Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius on December 6, 2022. Lithuania began the dismantling of an important Soviet monument in its capital Vilnius ignoring the warnings of the UN. PHOTO : AFP
Moroccan supporters celebrate their team winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France on 06 December 2022. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Portuguese fans celebrate after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland in the streets of Lausanne, Switzerland on 06 December 2022. Portugal won 6-1. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
TODAY IN PICTURES
