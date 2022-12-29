Today in Pictures, Dec 29, 2022

The monster storm that killed dozens over the Christmas weekend continue to inflict misery in US, Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi in action during the men’s HS137 training jump, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

In this aerial photo, an excavator makes its way up Richmond Avenue in Buffalo, New York, on December 28, 2022. The monster storm that killed dozens in the US over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York state. PHOTO : AFP
Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi in action during the men's HS137 training jump during the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany. PHOTO : REUTERS
People stand outside a house with Christmas decorations in Havana, Cuba on December 28, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
A man wearing old clothes and his face painted black stands for a portrait during the celebration of Holy Innocents Day in Caucagua, Miranda state, Venezuela, on December 28, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Mohamed Maarouf distributes gifts while dressed as Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus) to children residing in a slum, near the centre of Iraq's southern city of Basra. PHOTO : AFP
People watch the National Historical Museum illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter in Kyiv, Ukraine. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Revellers dressed in mock military garb take part in "Els Enfarinats" food-battle in the southeastern Spanish town of Ib. In this 200-year-old traditional festival, the participants --known as Els Enfarinats (those covered in flour) stage a mock coup d'etat as they battle using flour, eggs and firecrackers outside the city town hall.
Members of the Israel Antiquities Authority team sift soil at an excavation site in the Murabaat cave in the Judean Desert area near the Dead Sea, on December 28, 2022. - The IAA's expedition aims to find more of the known Dead Sea scrolls and other finds from some 2000 years ago at the cave, which was discovered in 1951 and was subsequently excavated and partially surveyed. PHOTO : AFP
Sculptors work on an ice sculpture during the festival 'Snow and Ice in Moscow' in the park Muzeon in Moscow on 28 December 2022. The ice and snow sculptures up to 7 meters high installed in the park. The main theme of festival is the wonders and heritage of Russia. PHOTO : EPA-EFE

