Today in Pictures, Dec 29, 2022
The monster storm that killed dozens over the Christmas weekend continue to inflict misery in US, Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi in action during the men’s HS137 training jump, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
TODAY IN PICTURES
