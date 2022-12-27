The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 27, 2022
A man and a boy walk across the frozen Reflecting Pool towards the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, Sikh turban tying competition in Amritsar, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
4 min ago
A man and a boy walk across the frozen Reflecting Pool towards the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on December 26, 2022. Heavy snow, howling winds, and air so frigid it instantly turned boiling water into ice took hold of much of the US over Christmas weekend, including normally temperate southern states. PHOTO : AFP
Sikh children wait for the judgement in a turban tying competition in Amritsar on December 25, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Visitors enjoy viewing a diver in a Santa Claus costume feeding fish with a mock Christmas cake during a special seasonal feeding performance at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A person wearing an animal mask touches the stones during winter solstice celebrations at Stonehenge near Amesbury, Britain. PHOTO : REUTERS
Jockeys compete in a race for purebred Arabian horses at the Liwa International Festival 2023, some 250 kilometres west of the Gulf Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE. PHOTO : AFP
Moscow firefighters and rescuers dressed as Father Frost (or Ded Moroz, Santa Claus) descend along a wall from the roof of Morozovskaya Children's hospital during a charity landing party of Fathers Frost organized for seriously-ill children ahead of the upcoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Moscow, Russia, 26 December 2022. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Christian devotees gather at a Bethany church for the Christmas mass in Surabaya on December 25, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
This photo taken on December 24, 2022 shows people riding scooters on a section of a parched river bed along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. PHOTO : AFP
Tourists on a sheet of ice on Lake Morskie Oko in the Tatra Mountains, Poland on 26 December 2022. The Tatra National Park warns against entering frozen mountain lakes - due to the positive temperatures prevailing during the day, the ice is very thin and threatens to collapse. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
