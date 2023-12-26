The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Dec 26, 2023
Rainbow clouds seen in Italy, Palestinians mourning those killed in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iYCx
Palestinians mourning their relatives, killed in an overnight Israeli strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, during a mass funeral at the Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Dec 25, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians mourning their relatives, killed in an overnight Israeli strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, during a mass funeral at the Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Dec 25, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
Rare nacreous clouds, known as rainbow clouds, are seen from Piazza San Carlo square in Turin, Italy, Dec 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People walking as waves crash on the shore in the aftermath of Storm Pia on Dec 22, 2023, which hit Denmark the day before on Thursday, in Hammerhavn, on the island of Bornholm, Denmark.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman Yura greeting his girlfriend Margarita who had not seen him for 6 months and is visiting him during his short break from frontline duty, at the train station in Kramatorsk, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Dec 23, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian servicemen wearing ghillie suits during training near the front line in the Donetsk region, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Dec 25, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Buddhist monks releasing a lantern as a part of an annual ritual of Pabbaja Samanera, a 12-day long moral and spiritual training for prospective monks, at the Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia, on Dec 23, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Worshippers of the Legio Maria African Church Mission gathering to pray during the Christmas Eve vigil mass in a church near Ugunja, Kenya, on Dec 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Children enjoying a “white” Christmas at the foot of Block 702 Bedok Reservoir Road on Dec 23, 2023. A snow foam machine was used to simulate snow, and there was an inflatable pool for children to play in.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Two women reciting the Quran as they visit a mass burial cemetery to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami which killed over 200,000 people in 14 countries with Aceh recording the highest death toll, in Banda Aceh on Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Employees working on a snow sculpture in Harbin in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province on Dec 23, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Participants in fancy costumes jumping into the water during the 114th edition of the Copa Nadal (Christmas Cup) swimming race in Barcelona's Port Vell on Dec 25, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman watching artificial snow at a business area in China's southwestern Chongqing municipality on Dec 24, 2023.
PHOT: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top