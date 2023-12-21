The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 21, 2023
An orangutan in a cage seized from the Thailand-Malaysia border, newly-recruited members of the Houthi army in Yemen, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
Masinda Nduru, a 98-year-old, internally displaced Congolese woman is processed by Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) officials before voting at the Kanyaruchinya polling centre, during the Presidential election, at the Kanyaruchinya site for displaced people, in Nyiragongo territory, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 20, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An Israeli volunteer takes part in the avocado fruit harvest at a plantation near Kibbutz Erez close to the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on Dec 20, 2023, amidst a shortage of workers due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian boy mourns a relative killed during Israeli bombardment outside the morgue at the Nasser Medical hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Dec 20, 2023.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Female members of the Mandalay People’s Defense Forces heading to the frontline amid clashes with the Myanmar military in northern Shan State on Dec 10, 2023. In the hills of northern Myanmar, young women fly combat drones, treat wounded comrades and patrol the frontlines - new roles in the battle to overthrow the military junta.
PHOTO: AFP
Newly-recruited members of the Houthis' army during a parade in Amran province, Yemen, Dec 20, 2023. Yemen's Houthis have mobilized and recruited thousands of tribal militiamen as part of the creation of an army dedicated to a possible confrontation with Israel amid fears of a wider regional conflict stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Demonstrators cast their shadows on the building of the National Congress during a protest against Argentina's new President Javier Milei's adjustment policy, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec 21, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Choristers of St Paul's Cathedral lighting their candles as they take part in a rehearsal ahead of Advent and Christmas services in London, Britain, Dec 20, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
8,000 pairs of shoes are displayed on Dec 20, 2023 at De Binnenrotte in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, symbolising the thousands of Palestinian children who have died in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Two people rowing a gondola in the Naviglio Grande canal that was decorated with Christmas lights, in Milan, Italy, Dec 20, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An orangutan, which was seized from the Thailand-Malaysia border, looking from a cage before being transferred to Indonesia, at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport, Thailand, Dec 21, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Hindu devotees listening to a spiritual speaker at an ashram on a cold winter morning in Mathura, India, on Dec 21, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
An Indigenous man performing the Flying Pole, outside Santo Tomas church in Chichicastenango, Guatemala, on Dec 20, 2023. Palo Volador (flying pole) is an indigenous-pre-Hispanic tradition in Guatemala in which people climb to the top of a 30-metre trunk to give thanks for the crops and welcome the winter solstice.
PHOTO: AFP
A man walking past a collapsed house in Dahejia in Jishishan County in northwest China's Gansu province on Dec 20, 2023. Survivors of China's deadliest earthquake in years huddled in aid tents on Dec 20 after overnight temperatures plunged well below zero.
PHOTO: AFP
Officers stacking ballot boxes ahead of Indonesia's upcoming general election scheduled to be held on Feb 14, 2024, at a warehouse of the General Election Commission in Palembang, South Sumatra, on Dec 20, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
