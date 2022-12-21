Today in Pictures, Dec 21, 2022

A “mermaid” poses in an aquarium in Bangkok, Argentina’s World Cup players return to Buenos Aires, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
32 sec ago
Published
6 min ago
A diver dressed in a mermaid costume poses for pictures at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Argentina's players celebrate on board a bus with supporters after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament as they leave Ezeiza International Airport en route to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training centre in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on Dec 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A young fan is thrown in the air using a Morocco flag before the arrival of the Morocco team in Rabat, Morocco, Dec 20, 2022, after playing the World Cup in Qatar. PHOTO: REUTERS
People enjoy a swing ride at a Christmas carnival in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Dec 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Giraffes - Pali, Pepo and Fito - receive a gift from Santa Claus during the Christmas celebration in The Aurora Zoo, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Dec 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man walks on a bridge at sunset in Tokyo on Dec 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A woman removes broken glass inside a hospital damaged by recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, Dec 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A swarm of spectacled teals fly over the Junam Reservoir, a migratory bird habitat, in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, Dec 18, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Afghan horse riders at the end of the day during a Buzkashi tournament match between teams from Balkh and Panjshir, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec 20, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Guests visit the exhibition "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" during a media preview at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo in Tokyo, Dec 19, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Hasidic Jewish refugee children from Ukraine colour Hanukkah drawings at a kosher shelter on the banks of Hungary's Lake Balaton during the first day of Hanukkah in Balatonoszod, Hungary, Dec 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

